Louisiana lawmakers begin Special Session in Baton Rouge

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana lawmakers are making their way to Baton Rouge to begin their 30-day Special Session.

State Representative, Patrick Jefferson, said they will hammer out dozens, if not hundreds, of bills for the next 30 days.

“This is a unique time in our history,” Jefferson said. “I’m hopeful that we will put aside politics and division and that we will see that we are indeed better together.”

Jefferson said among the 70 items, Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, the ongoing issues with coronavirus and how it relates to the economy, and the state’s unemployment trust fund are at the forefront of the agenda.

“Athletics, education, health,” Jefferson said. “There will be some contentions as it relates to business and the average citizen to see what we can do to help as we are still in the midst of this pandemic.”

A number of house lawmakers also want to discuss emergency powers for officials, addressing the proclamations Governor John Bel Edwards has made during the pandemic.

“The coronavirus is not gone, so we are going to continue to advocate and follow the scientists, and we will continue to follow the governor as he follows the science and the data,” Jefferson said.

Jefferson said as he goes into the first day of the special session, he’s putting the safety, health, and welfare of all Louisianans first.

“And hopefully we will come together at some point and do those things in which will benefit not just a few Louisianans, but all of Louisiana,” Jefferson said.

Lawmakers called themselves into this special session, so Governor Edwards was sidelined into creating the agenda.

The session kicks off Monday, Sept. 28th at 6 p.m. and is expected to wrap up Oct. 27th.