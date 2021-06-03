Longtime City of West Monroe Alderman Sonny Bennett passes away at 91

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Staci Mitchell and the City of West Monroe Board of Aldermen are sad to announce that former Alderman James W. “Sonny” Bennett has passed away.

Mr. Bennett was a true servant of the community of West Monroe. He served as an Alderman for 45 years until his retirement at the age of 89, and also spent time as a Dixie Youth baseball coach.

Visitation services for Mr. Bennett will be held Friday June 4 at Mulhearn Funeral Home in West Monroe from 9:00 AM until 10:25AM, with Graveside services to follow at Hasley Cemetery Pavilion.

The obituary for James W. “Sonny” Bennett can be viewed HERE.