Locals get ahead start on New Year’s resolution by running in resolution race

WEST MONROE, LA (12/28/19)– The new year starts in just 3 days and some locals are already getting ahead start on their resolutions by lacing up their shoes and getting on the starting line.

“Ney year, new me.” That’s a saying people live by as the year 2020 is about to kick off. Locals prepared for the new year by running in the 4th annual Wellness Resolution Run.



“It’s just really nice to see people come out. There is a lot of good energy when people come together for races,” said Robin Lee, Runner.



Some runners say they started a resolution of being healthy years ago and have ran in over 1,000 races.



“I started that when I was 28 years old. Everyone around me was dying and I decided I’m going to live healthy,” said Brad Borth, Runner.



While for others, it’s all fun and games until someone….gets tased?



“We bet a hundred dollars to see who would win this race. If I win, I tase him. That’s our bet, said Brad Gregg, Runner.



Runners said that this race was more than just winning. It offered fellowship with the community



“The thought just crossed my mind, I love my running community. I just love seeing everybody,” said Borth.

In addition, it brought families together.



“This is the first time that my son has run with us so we’re very excited about that. So we’re just excited to be here today,” said the Hodnett family, Runners.



So whether you trained or not…



“I train during the races, so when I race that’s my training,” said Gregg.



Athletic officials say being active is a great way to start your new years off.

The wellness center had multiple races today. There was a fun run for kids under the age of 14, a 4-mile race, and an 8-mile race.