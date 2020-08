WEST MONROE, LA. (08/02/2020)– A local group of teenagers known as “Royal Customs” are giving back to the community.

17-year-old, Chandler McLain and a few friends put together a truck show to help raise money for the Northeast Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home.







Organizers say they wanted to come up with something fun for the community. Participants showed off their rides and competed in games and it was all for a good cause.

Almost $2,000 was raised for the children’s home.