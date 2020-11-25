Local restaurant provides Thanksgiving meals for those in need; 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Feeding Dinner

WINNSBORO, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Tywanda Lee and her parents opened up B&W Unique Food for the Soul in Winnsboro last year.

“My daughter, she puts a lot of hours into this place and that’s one thing I admire about her,” Billy Williams, Tywanda’s father and business partner, said.

Lee said when they first opened their doors, she made a promise to her father and the community that she would give back any way she could. This year she’s keeping that promise.

She and her family are making Thanksgiving lunch for anyone in need of a hot meal.

“Everybody needs help and COVID-19 has put everybody in a place where they don’t know if they’re loved or what’s going on,” Lee said. “This is our way of showing the community, no matter what’s going on, we keep God first and we’re gonna love on you.”

Williams said although the restaurant has taken a hard hit this year because of the Coronavirus, that wasn’t going to stop them from giving back this holiday season.

“We refuse to let the devil take that away from us this year because of the struggle that we’re going through,” Williams said.

“They want to help people in need and it’s just a perfect example of what this restaurant has meant from the beginning and the people they have big, big hearts,” Sheriff Kevin Cobb said.

They’re also making sure everything is safe for those who come by.

“All of our employees have been tested, we all have been tested just to ensure that we’re serving and being safe here,” Lee said.

Locals can stop by the restaurant and pick up food. She said they will also have delivery for those who are unable to leave their homes.

“It’s an honor to be able to give back to the community,” Lee said. “We are going to be giving away turkey, ham. The food is going to be prepped and ready to go, so you just grab and go.”

Lee said there will be turkey, green beans, yams, and all of the traditional Thanksgiving foods. They will start serving food at 10:00am until they run out of food.