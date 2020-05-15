Local plans to turn Monroe Civic Center into a Drive-in Theatre for a weekend

MONROE, LA. (05/14/2020)– As locals wait for movie theatres to open back up, one man is working to bring a drive-in theatre to the Monroe Civic Center.

“There’s a massive, massive amount of people that want to get out and do something,” Stephen Carroll said. “Why not let them out and do something and turn it into something good for a change?”

That’s what Stephen Carroll and a few of his friends are working towards. He said the Front Line Drive-In is a charity event that will help provide front line workers with personal protective equipment.

“My mom, my sister, and my little brother- they are all front line workers and that’s something that’s near and dear to my heart,” Carroll said.

Carroll said while social distancing takes movies out of the equation, a drive-in theatre would be the perfect replacement.

“You can pull up to the Monroe Civic Center,” Carroll said. “We are going to have the audio transmitted through the FM Radio waves. You’re going to be able to sit back, watch the screen, and enjoy a movie. Just get back a bit of the normal life we used to have.”

Movies will be divided between two parking lots at the Monroe Civic Center. Vehicles will be at least six feet apart. Food vendors and restrooms will also be available between the two theatres.

“And in about 15 days we are going to have movies like Monroe has never seen before, I can’t wait for everyone to come out and have a good time and see you here,” Carroll said.

“A contract has not been signed yet, but we feel confident the remaining details will be finalized soon,” Monroe Civic Center Director, Dr. George Cannon, said.

Shows will be from 5pm to 1am on May 29-30. Carroll is currently searching for food vendors who would like to participate in the event.