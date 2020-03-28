Local Papa John’s gives back to the community

OUACHITA PARISH, La. A local Papa John’s Pizza restaurant aims to give back to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following is a statement from the local Papa John’s:

Here at Papa John’s we have donated 10 pizzas each to Monroe Police Department, Monroe City Firefighters, St Francis Medical Center, & The Ouachita Parish Shelters.

At Papa John’s we are excited that we’re able to provide for the community during these tough times.

We take great pride in serving our community through togetherness.

It is always wonderful to give back. To MPD, Monroe City Firefighters, St. Francis Medical Center, Ouachita Parish Shelters, etc.

Today was amazing & the smiling faces are so unforgettable!

We truly enjoyed you all! Keep doing a great job serving the community (more like HEROISM); everyone be blessed & continue to stay safe!

Courtesy: Papa Johns

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.