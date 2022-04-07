EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– The Union County Bass Club partnered with Southern Reality Group to provide new fishing poles for children to use in pond therapy sessions.

HOPE Landing in Union County accepted fishing poles as a part of a program created by Union County Bass Club. “Tugs not Drugs” encourages children to “get hooked” on fishing instead of drugs.

President of Union County Bass Club, Terry Webb and his Southern Realtor coworkers were there to hand-deliver each new fishing pole to a child and their therapist.

HOPE Landing is a non-profit organization providing pediatric therapeutic services to children with physical and developmental disabilities.