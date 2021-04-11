Local family asks community to help send 100 birthday cards for 100-year-old grandmother

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– A Ruston woman spent her 99th birthday in quarantine last year. Her family shared her story with us and asked if we could help get her favorite gift- birthday cards.

The goal was 99 cards. The community responded by sending more than 500 cards to her hospital room.

This year Ms Eloise Mathewes will be able to spend it at home. To make it a special one, her family is asking for the community’s help to gather 100 cards for her special day. She will be turning 100 on April 21st.

If you’d like to send a card to wish Ms. Eloise a Happy Birthday, you can send them to 757 Ball Road, Dubach, LA.