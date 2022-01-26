RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Since 2019, COVID has affected so many lives one of them being owner of J&W Music Guitar Shop, Johnny Winchel.

The J&W Music Guitar Shop had just been open for a year in downtown Ruston when Johnny Winchel tested positive for COVID on August. When Winchel first tested positive, he said his symptoms were very similar to the flu but then after a couple of days he found it difficult to breathe. On August 12th, Winchel called the ambulance to then take him to the hospital. Afterwards, his symptoms started to get worse which he then had to spend fifty-four days attached to a ventilator. During his time at the hospital, he flat lined and was pronounced dead for two minutes.

In total, Winchel had spent one hundred and fifty-two days in the hospital, he was finally released on January 11th. Now Winchel is trying to return to a somewhat normal life, and continue to run the music store with his wife Wendy who has by his side everyday during his recovery.