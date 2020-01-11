Local business owner says town may not have power but he’s still open

SPEARSVILLE, La. – (1/11/20) A local Spearsville convenience store owner wants everyone to know the town may not have power but he’s still open.

Local business owner Joe Bridges of Bridges Grocery tells KTVE that while the rest of the town is out of power his grocery store will remain open throughout the night due to a generator he owns, including the kitchen and gas pumps.

Joe says he wants all first respondents, emergency personnel, cleaning crews, DOTD, law enforcement, etc. to know that they are welcome at any time throughout the night.

