Local artist helps GAP Automotive Solutions showcase the ‘Reason for the Season’

WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Ashley Paylor, Owner of Messy Bun Paintings, describes herself as a window shopper. She said when she saw the windows of GAP Automotive Solutions, she knew they would make the perfect canvas.

“So I called and asked, ‘hey you have the best windows, could I paint them’, basically, so she was like, sure, come on in, we’ll talk and see what we can come up with,” Paylor said.

That’s when the owners saw the opportunity to showcase something positive and true to their beliefs.

“When somebody comes by, instead of Christmas lights, we just wanted to share the story of Jesus,” Rachel Phillips, Co-owner of GAP Automotive Solutions, said.

Ashley filled the nine large windows with the ‘Nativity of Jesus’ or ‘Birth of Jesus’. Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus can all be seen across the building.

“And I really appreciated her reasoning behind it was to focus on the reason for the season,” Paylor said.

Phillips said when it comes to their business, they make sure to put God first. Even when it came to naming their store.

“GAP Automotive stands for God Answers Prayers,” Paylor said. “They’re a faith-based company, so that was real special for them too.

Phillips said this holiday season, she thought it would be nice to share the cheer, and she’s glad Ashley could help her do just that.

“We are about Jesus all of the time, but especially this time of the year,” Phillips said. “We just want everybody to get a little faith and a little hope, especially with the year that we have had.”

Ashley is currently working on multiple paintings, but she said this one hit her emotionally.

“Especially being able to work on it for so long, I was really able to reconnect with the meaning behind it, so it was real special to me,” Paylor said.

The painting will be up until after News Years. Phillips said she and Paylor already have plans to continue their partnership for Easter, as well.