Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office helps young man learn fundamentals of gun safety

LINCOLN PARISH, LA,– The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office welcomed a young man into their community for a day.

A New Orleans mother contacted the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s office to ask if they offered firearm safety classes because she was worried about her son traveling to college far from home.

The sheriff’s office put Amber Addison in contact with Captain James Colvin. After hearing Addison’s story, Captain Colvin was happy help and invited Addison’s son to come done to Sheriff’s office for a one on one lesson.

After a brief visit , Brandon and Captain Colvin went out the sheriff’s office’s firing range were they reviewed the fundamentals of firearm safety. After that, they were off to the firing range!

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office says that Brandon turned out to be a quick learner and a great shot. They also said they were happy to spend time with youth from their community.