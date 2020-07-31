Lincoln Parish Schools offers Strong Start Virtual Program for students with disabilities

RUSTON, LA. (07/30/2020)– Students at Lincoln Parish Schools will have several learning options when they return to class this fall. This includes the Strong Start Virtual Program for students with disabilities.

“So our special education students have a unique curriculum that is made up of three unit lessons that help accommodate the diversity of our learners,” Brandon Sutherland, Communications Coordinator, said.

Sutherland said unlike other students, special needs students will have the option to switch back to in-class instruction whenever they feel it’s necessary.

“If a parent feels like virtual learning just is not working for that student, they can make that change whenever they want to,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland said special education teachers will provide support for students in Core Content areas in both the traditional and virtual settings. Related service providers will also be available.

“Those service providers will be able to meet with their students whether it’s in person and we make a special arrangement or we can do a virtual meet with that service provider as well,” Sutherland said.

Sutherland said this is one of the ways the school district is making learning both safe and effective.

“So by offering this virtual program and giving them the opportunity to participate in this program, it gives them the opportunity to be a part of the school system and at the same time feel safe and comfortable in doing so,” Sutherland said.

To learn more about the Strong Start Virtual Program for students with disabilities you can contact Lincoln Parish Schools at (318) 255-1430.