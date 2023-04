LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 4, 2023, the Lincoln Parish Library invites the community to attend a free virtual author talk with Kate Beaton at 6 PM. Kate is a bestselling author and cartoonist.

Photo courtesy of Lincoln Parish Library

Kate is the New York Times bestselling author of Hark! A Vagrant! and Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands. Do not miss the opportunity to Join Kate Beaton to hear more about her journey as an author and cartoonist.