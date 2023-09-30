LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Lincoln Parish Journal, residents of Lincoln Parish can now sign up for Linc Alerts, a parish-wide emergency alert system that will send important messages via text, phone, or e-mail to those who opt in.

CodeRED will no longer be in use starting January 1, 2024; therefore, it is important for Ruston residents to receive notifications. Residents can visit this link to sign up for the messaging system. In June 2023, the Lincoln Parish Police Jury authorized RAVE Mobile Safety to create LincAlerts.

CodeRED and LincAlerts will be used for the rest of 2023 before the city of Ruston switches over to Linc Alerts. At this time, LincAlerts will only be utilized for parish-wide messaging.