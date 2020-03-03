LATech officials monitor the spread of the coronavirus

RUSTON, LA. (03/03/2020)– Louisiana Tech University has a high population of study abroad students from multiple countries, including China. Since the coronavirus outbreak, Stacy Gilbert, Dean of Student Services and Academic Support, says LA Tech has kept an eye on these students and their travels.

“We are currently looking at study abroad programs that might happen in the summer,” Gilbert said. “We are just having conversations with the international student office just to make sure that students that may have traveled home or are coming from other countries haven’t come from infected areas.”

Gilbert says because LA Tech studies in quarters rather than semesters, students have less of a chance to go abroad during breaks.

“So they haven’t been within the country in months,” Gilbert said. “Our Christmas schedule doesn’t allow them to go home, it’s such a short break, so our students are usually bound here in Ruston, they aren’t traveling abroad.”

Gilbert says there haven’t been any cases or scares, but adds the university is asking students to treat the virus the same as the flu.

“It’s a good reminder just of good hand washing practices and for certain amounts of time and just being vigilant, but nothing to put a panic in our students,” Gilbert said. “Just to make sure they are aware and educated and we continue to educate them.”

Gilbert says LA Tech is doing what they can to keep both students and the community aware.

“Right now there are no known cases in Louisiana,” Gilbert said. “But we want to make sure that that information in conveyed as soon as we can so that parents have that informationas well.”

To keep up with Louisiana Tech’s updates concerning the coronavirus, visit the university’s Emergency Response Team website.