LaSalle Parish small shop owners take precautions as businesses reopen

Jena, LA. (05/01/2020)– Nedra Ross is a small business owner in Jena. Like other owners in LaSalle Parish, she says she has been torn between reopening or waiting until the stay at home order is completely lifted.

“I don’t want to go against our Governor or the sheriff or our mayor here in town, because I know everyone is in desperate need of working,” Ross said. “Everybody needs to go back to work and start circulating again, but we don’t want to do it too early.”

Ross says although her store is now open, she’s only allowing customers who have masks on inside her shop. Curbside assistance is offered for everyone else.

“We have tried real hard to abide by all the rules that we could,” Ross said. “We are real selective when people come to the door, we will help from inside the shop or if they call.”

Ross says she realizes the state is still under a threat due to COVID-19, that’s why she is taking the extra precautions.

“Right now we have escaped it for a long time,” Ross said. “We have one or two confirmed cases, so we haven’t really had a lot of problem yet, but that doesn’t mean we’re not going to have it.”

According to the guidelines, businesses including retail and restaurants are allowed to reopen as long as they take certain precautions outlined by parish leaders.