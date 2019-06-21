Largest class ever at NOVA Workforce Institute of NELA graduates Thursday night

(6/21/19) MONROE, La. — 127 people graduated from the NOVA Workforce Institute of Northeast Louisiana on Thursday night, the largest graduating class ever for NOVA.

The commencement ceremony was held at the New Light Baptist Church in Monroe on Thursday, June 20.

The graduates completed training in Essential Skills that prepared them to fill high-demand jobs in the Northeast Louisiana region. Many of the graduates are already employed or in the interview process.