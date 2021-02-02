LA Tech works to increase diversity among STEM faculty

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana Tech is one of 19 universities in our country working to expand diversity within it’s STEM fields. This includes science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“Women, minorities in terms of race and ethnicity, people with disability, and veteran status- they’re under represented,” Katie Evans, Associate Dean of Strategic Initiatives at Louisiana Tech, said.

She said with the shortage in STEM fields, the United States is going to fall behind, so we have to do something now.

“When you have a diverse group of individuals trying to work on a complex problem, they reach a better solution, so there’s economical advantage if we engage all of our society into the stem fields,” Evans said.

But it’s hard to be something you can’t see. That’s why the university is working to expand diversity in their STEM system through the Aspire Program.

“It makes it easier in the classroom. It makes it easier to be able to go to that individual outside of class and seek help, so faculty really do serve as role models for our students,” Evans said.

Max Broussard is studying Mechanical Engineering at Louisiana Tech. He said seeing professors who look like him in front of the classroom shows him that it’s possible to meet his goals.

“You can see that, okay, we are making it through,” Broussard said. “You can see that, okay, there is light at the end of the tunnel there is, you know, I can come back and teach if I want to because there is already someone who has done it and I won’t always have to be the first because someone else has already done it.”

Devonia Love-Vaughn, Dean of Inclusion Initiatives and Student Success, said the mission is to not only bring diversity in, but also value what these individuals could bring to the table in their uniqueness and differences.

“Having not only difference in gender, race and ethnicity, and religion, but also knowledge and thought. It’s wonderful when we can recruit beyond of our Louisiana Tech borders, outside of the state and bring a diverse knowledge base from not only other parts of the country, but the world,” Love-Vaughn said.