LA Tech unearths time capsule from 1970; Educators recall the day it was buried

RUSTON, LA. (03/10/2020)– Louisiana Tech University unearthed a time capsule that’s been in the ground for 50 years.

“It was a Saturday morning and one of my co-workers Dorothy Jewel and I were sort of rounded up to come out and see the ceremony,” Sue McFadden, Library Director, said.

On November 7th, 1970 students from Louisiana Tech filled a time capsule built by students from the College of Engineering. It was filled with newspaper articles, essays from professors predicting what the future would be like, and photos from that time.

“Now you have to remember we didn’t have thumb drives or anything like that, not even floppy disks, Corre Stegall, VP of Emerita, said. “So having a time capsule was having a time capsule was a way to preserve the history of the moment.”

Corre Stegall had just graduated and began teaching English at LA Tech the year the capsule was buried.

“So I had a great time coming over and witnessing all of that,” Stegall said. “I knew a lot of the young men who were in the Circle K club and that were trying to get it together.”

Members the circle k club had students fill out index cards with messages and quotes for the future to see. Some mentioned their loved ones, while others weren’t sure if the capsule would make it to 2020.





“So this was really a way of making our stamp, putting a whole thing together that would really embody what was going on in 1969. It was fun,” Stegall said.

Sue McFadden says seeing the time capsule five decades later brought back memories of her time as a student at Louisiana Tech.

“The commencement program from my graduation is in there, so I was delighted to see that,” McFadden said.

“Some of the writings and history of organizations, of course the stuff about sports and all of those kinds of things, Stegall said. “That really has such a part of Tech’s history, to me that’s the most important thing.”

The items are now on display at the campus library for LA Tech’s 125th Anniversary. McFadden says she hopes current students will keep the tradition alive.

“Dr. Guice said now the SGA officers are responsible for carrying this forward and doing it again should they choose, and I really hope they do,” McFadden said.

The Student Government Association will discuss whether or not they will be filling a new time capsule.