LA Tech and Grambling State join forces to host peaceful protest through Ruston

RUSTON, LA. (06/04/2020)– Louisiana Tech and Grambling State joined forces to host a peaceful protest in Ruston. The march began at LA Tech’s student center and ended at Ruston City Hall.

“It’s time for our justice system to see us, hear us, and make a change,” Skylar Dean, a senior at Louisiana Tech, said.

“We are a community of people that have to come together in order for the nation to understand that we can’t do this alone,” Rick Gallot, President of Grambling State University, said.

That’s why students, staff, community members, and city leaders united in response to the death of George Floyd and police brutality.

I’m very proud because we had students from Grambling and Tech here,” Dean said. “We had both of our presidents standing together to show a united front, not only in the Ruston community, but in the Grambling community.”

Local law enforcement cleared the roads to allow protesters to walk from campus to the downtown area.

“The law enforcement here in Ruston, they speak with us, they hear us, and they want to make a change for us,” Dean said. “Without them, none of this would have been possible at all.”

After the march, protesters gathered on the front lawn of Ruston City Hall and knelt for exactly eight minutes and 46 seconds in honor of George Floyd.

“I thought it was only right that we kind of put ourselves in his shoes a little bit and kneel down and show some respect for him,” Dean said.

Dean said although the march is over, the movement doesn’t stop there.

“If you do not have your name on that ballot, then your voice is not heard, that’s where true change really comes,” Dean said. “I urge you to go out and vote.”

President Gallot said because the march was organized by students, it speaks volumes about how students are working to make the world a better place for everyone.