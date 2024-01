WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD would like to welcome Jalon Grant to the Ark-La-Miss. As a Ruston, La. native, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Communications from Grambling State University in 2022 and was a Freelance Sports Writer for the Ruston Daily Leader before joining KTVE/KARD.

Jalon will join the KTVE/KARD team as a Digital Producer. We are excited to have Jalon join the team and eager to watch him grow in the profession.