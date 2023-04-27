WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Military veterans have served to protect the United States of America, but many veterans find themselves homeless and hungry. NBC 10, FOX 14, Mac’s Fresh Market, The Wellspring, and the United Way of Northeast Louisiana will hold the 5th Annual Homeless Veterans Food Drive.

Donors are asked to donate nonperishable food items or buy an $8 bag at one of the locations of Mac’s Fresh Market which is listed in the table below.