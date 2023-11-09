WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD is proud to introduce its new News Reporter Jadyn Maloney to the Ark-La-Miss.

Jadyn is from Oakdale, Louisiana, and she is a student at the University of Louisiana Monroe, majoring in Communications with a concentration in Integrated Media. After graduation, Jadyn plans to stay in the Monroe area and obtain her Master’s degree in Communication from ULM.

Jadyn is a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority and serves as the Vice President of the sorority. She is also a member of the Student Government Association, where she holds the position of Secretary for the 2023-2024 academic year.

She enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family, traveling, and being active in the Monroe community.