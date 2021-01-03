Kiroli Park closed due to necessary repairs to bridge; Set to reopen Jan. 18

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD)– Starting January 4, 2021, you won’t be able to take a stroll in Kiroli Park due to some necessary repairs. The city will be repairing the support beams under the bridge that leads into Kiroli Park. Officials say this will be safer for the public once they reopen. The park will reopen on Monday, January the 18, 2021 at 7 am. According to city officials, no events were cancelled due to the construction and other parks around the city will be open to your family.

“Kiroli is a real unique destination, but we have other parks within the city. Restoration Park, which has become a nice park, people can walk and look at the wildlife and enjoy the walk out on the lakes. We also have Lazare Park, which is boarded by the Ouachita River. It’s a really nice area,” said Stuart Hodnett, City of West Monroe Parks and Recreation Director.

There are six total parks throughout West Monroe. You can go to WestMonroe.com to see which is closest to you.