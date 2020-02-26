Keeping the church a sanctuary for safety

RUSTON, LA (02/25/2020)– Although the church should be a safe place for worship, statistics show about 10 percent of all mass shootings happen in a church or church-owned grounds. These incidents have been on the rise in the United States since the 1980s.

“I think all of the area churches need to be aware of what’s going on in the world,” Phil Gordon, Trinity United Methodist Facilities Manager, said.

Phil Gordon says his goal is to let his congregation know they are safe.

“It’s just sad that it’s come to this point,” Gordon said. “We want people that to come to worship to feel that they are going to walk out safe and they’re going to be protected.”

That’s why Gordon says it’s important for him to attend the Church Security Liability Forum.

“We want to help everybody that comes in the church, so that’s not what we are looking for, but we also don’t want to be crazy enough not to be able to think about what we are doing here to protect the people in the church,” Gordon said.

Gordon says it’s better to be overprepared rather than helpless.

“Anything we can do in a community like Ruston that we all can band together,” Gordon said. “All of the area churches can all be doing the same thing, so we’re all in this together. We are all here to worship God and that’s what we all should be doing.”

The forum will be held at the Lincoln Parish Public Safety Complex on March 3rd. A church security training will also be on March 21st at the firing range in Simsboro.

Registration is still available.

You can call the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-251-5111.