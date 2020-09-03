Jonesboro cracks down on illegal water usage

JONESBORO, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– According to town officials, Jonesboro is a renters’ town, so when people don’t end their contracts when relocating, it allows access to tenants who move in afterward.

The town has overlooked this issue, resulting in a huge problem for its water system that’s lasted quite some time.

“We are trying to find people who are getting water illegally and bring them legally into the system,” Janice Simmons, Mayor Leslie Thompson’s Executive Assistant, said.

More than 700 residents have had access to the town’s water without paying for it. Town officials said this isn’t fair to those who have been paying for their utilities.

Officials are now going door-to-door, checking meters, making sure those who currently have water are in the town’s system.

“This forces the resident to come in, pay their deposit, and become a regular consumer who pays a regular water bill to the town of Jonesboro,” Simmons said.

As you can imagine, some aren’t happy with this saying there are bigger issues to worry about right now.

“So why all of a sudden do you want to know who’s not paying for water?” Fayetta Bradford, a Jonesboro resident, said. “Why is this just now coming up? It should have been addressed years ago, if that’s the thing.”

Bradford said she’s worried about the living conditions that come with Hurricane Laura’s aftermath, rather than a water issue that has been going on for years.

“You’re supposed to be able to love your neighbors,” Bradford said. “I want to be able to love my neighbors and do for my neighbors, but until we get all of this straight we aren’t going to be able to do nothing.”

Mayor Leslie Thompson said if you water is shut off, you should go to city hall and pay your deposit to legally get water through the town’s system.