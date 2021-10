JENA VS GRANT HIGHLIGHTS FINAL: JENA 31 GRANT 0

WEST MONROE(KARD/KTVE) — THE JENA GAINTS HOSTING THE GRANT COUGARS TONIGHT. BOTH TEMA COME INTO THIS MATCHUP AT 5-1.

FIRST DRIVE FOR GRANT. RUNNINBACK GETS THE BALL AND HE HAS NOWHERE TO GO.

NEXT PLAY. QUATERBACK IS GOING TO FAKE IT TO HIS RUNNINGBACK AND ROLLS TO HIS RIGHT AND FINDS A RECEIVER WHO MAKES A GREAT CATCH.

NEXT PLAY. GRANT THROWS A SCREEN PASS TO HIS RECEIVER ON THE LEFT SIDE WHO MAKES ONE GAINT MISS BUT IS STOP SHORT OF THE FIRST DOWN.

NOW JENA ON OFFENSE TRYING TO GET SOMETHING GOING BUT HE IS MEET IN THE BACKFIELD FOR A LOST ON THE PLAY.

NEXT PLAY. QUATERBACK DROPS BACK. THROWS TO HIS RECEIVER BUT HE DROPS THE PASS. TALK ABOUT BUTTERFINGERS.

LET’S JUST SAY BOTH OF OFFENSES DIDNT START ON A GOOD FOOT IN THE FIRST QUATER BECAUSE IT WAS 0-0 END OF THE FIRST.

LATER IN THE SECOND. JENA TRYING TO GET THE BALL MOVING. RUNNINBACK PICKS UP A FIRST DOWN AND SOME.

SOMEBODY IS FINALLY MOVING UP AND DOWN THE FIELD.

NEXT PLAY. JENA QUATERBACK DROPS BACK AND FINDS HIS MAN ACROSS THE MIDDLE OF THE FIELD FOR THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE GAME.

BAH BAH BAH. WE GOT A SCORE ON THE BOARD. JENA LEAD 6-0 AT THAT POINT IN THE GAME.