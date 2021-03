A flat design icon on a transparent background (can be placed onto any colored background). File is built in the CMYK color space for optimal printing. Color swatches are global so it’s easy to change colors across the document. No transparencies, blends or gradients used.

KTVE/KARD (03/10/21)— Today is National Ranch Day!

If you’re watching our morning news, leave a comment if you like ranch and what you eat it with.

Your name and response could be mentioned LIVE on our morning show!