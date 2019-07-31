MONROE, La (7/30/19) – ‘Transaction Safe Place’ is a designated area designed for you to use for face-to-face transactions.

As more people, sell items through social media, they need a safe place to make the exchange.

The Monroe Police Department has created what they’re calling ‘Transaction Safe Place.’

“It’s an area where the opportunity of crime is reduced,” said Chris Bates, Detective for Monroe Police Department.

The places are two designated parking spots located on 700 wood street in downtown Monroe

“It was something that we developed about two years ago as an area for anyone who wants to go online and we notice that some of the buy trade and sale sites have been popular, Bates added. Especially in the community with cell phones and other items like that.”

The goal is to help people feel safe in a mutual area that is well known to the public and deter criminal activity.

“One of the things we noticed when people were going out into the area to conduct transactions they were areas that there really weren’t familiar with or areas they weren’t comfortable with. Anyone you meet with at a transaction a good majority of the time its someone that you never meet before.”

Over the past two years, the Monroe police department says around 50 people have made use of the parking spots.

They’re hopeful with better understanding and knowledge. the public will use these spots to make their transactions.

“We have offices that are constantly coming in and going. It’s well-lit there’s video surveillance. You can’t really ask for a better place to come and a safer place to come and be able to conduct a business transaction.”

‘Transaction Safe Place’ is open 24/7 for the public to utilize. You can also use the police department’s lobby as well that is equipt with surveillance cameras.