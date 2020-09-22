In The Garden: Tropical Sod Webworm

WEST MONROE, La. — Tuesday on Louisiana Living, Kerry Heafner with the LSU AgCenter joined Ashley Doughty to talk about the Tropical Sod Webworm and what issues is could cause in our area.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Camp Ch-Yo-Ca held summer camp with strict guidelines; Zero cases of COVID-19
- Pence’s jet returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff
- Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president in rebuke of Trump
- UPDATE: The last day to register for USDA’s Disaster Nutrition Program is September 23
- House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown