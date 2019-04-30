In the Garden: Tips on hiring a lawn service

(4/30/19) Kerry Heafner joined us on Louisiana Living to give tips on hiring a lawn service.

Hiring a Lawn Service:

· Ask for references and follow up

· Ask for list of chemicals applied to your lawn

· Ask to see a license

· Hire locally