In the Garden: Tips on hiring a lawn service

Posted: Apr 30, 2019 04:59 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 30, 2019 04:59 PM CDT

(4/30/19) Kerry Heafner joined us on Louisiana Living to give tips on hiring a lawn service.

Hiring a Lawn Service:

·         Ask for references and follow up

·         Ask for list of chemicals applied to your lawn

·         Ask to see a license

·         Hire locally

