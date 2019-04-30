In the Garden: Tips on hiring a lawn service
(4/30/19) Kerry Heafner joined us on Louisiana Living to give tips on hiring a lawn service.
Visit lsuagcenter.com for gardening tips.
Click here to submit your question for Kerry to answer live every Tuesday during "In the Garden" on Louisiana Living.
Hiring a Lawn Service:
· Ask for references and follow up
· Ask for list of chemicals applied to your lawn
· Ask to see a license
· Hire locally
