In The Garden: Protecting Plants from Sub-freezing Temps

In the Garden

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. — On today’s In The Garden, Kerry Heafner with the LSU AgCenter joined Ashley Doughty on Louisiana Living to talk about what home gardeners can do to protect their plants and seedlings for spring from sub-freezing temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories