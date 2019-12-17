In The Garden: Pecans

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on In The Garden, Kerry Heafner joined us to talk about Pecans.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- South Louisiana man arrested for alleged 3rd degree feticide following major crash
- MPD: Monroe woman arrested for juvenile cruelty
- Water leak at Calypso and South Grand forces city of Monroe to close lanes until further notice
- Pet Presents: High Tech Gifts For Your Furry Friends
- Tech Tricks to Make the Holidays Easier