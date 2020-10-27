In The Garden: Mushrooms

WEST MONROE, La. — Tuesday on Louisiana Living, Kerry Heafner with the LSU AgCenter joined Ashley Doughty to talk about mushrooms for this week’s In The Garden.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person
- Judge Barrett joins Supreme Court as new justice, Democrats worried for future of the country
- Haunted Car Wash set for Oct. 30 & 31
- Election Day lead-up sees record early voting in many states
- Open House in Antique Alley planned for Sunday, Nov. 1