In The Garden: Louisiana Super Plants

WEST MONROE, La. — Today on In The Garden, Kerry Heafner joins us to talk about the selection of Louisiana Super Plants for 2020, how to deal with blossom end rot on your tomatoes, and what to do if your Crepe Myrtle has Cercospora Leaf Spots.

