Hurricane Laura: A community coming together

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 29, 2020 – Brookshire Grocery Co. is launching a scan card relief campaign for customers to donate to people who are affected by Hurricane Laura.

Through Sept. 15, all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have $1, $3, and $5 scan coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout. The donations will go to the American Red Cross relief efforts, earmarked for those effected by the hurricane.

BGC is standing strong with those who have been affected by Hurricane Laura. The company has donated 15 truckloads of water and/or ice to those who are without power in Louisiana and has more truckloads shipping today. BGC continues to monitor the situation and supply additional resources to best serve customers.

There are currently 2 locations available to pick up free ice from BGC:

1801 North 18th Street in Monroe

3426 Cypress Street in West Monroe

“Our hearts and prayers go out to those in Louisiana and Arkansas who are being affected by Hurricane Laura,” said Brad Brookshire, Brookshire Grocery Co. Chairman and CEO. “Our Company is dedicated to giving back and supporting our communities and people. I know that with our customers’ support we can make a significant impact on relief efforts.”

Based in Tyler, Texas, BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business that employs close to 16,000 individuals throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas. The company operates more than 180 stores under the Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Spring Market banners, along with three distribution centers and a corporate office.