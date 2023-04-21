WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 21, 2023, NBC 10/FOX 14’s Hunter Elyse said goodbye to the Ark-La-Miss. Elyse joined the KTVE/KARD team in August 2019 and began her journalism career at the station as a Weekend Anchor and Weekday Reporter.

Hunter came to Louisiana from Los Angeles, Calif. where she had internships at Entertainment Tonight and Fox News. She also worked at ABC 7 as a News Assistant prior to making her television debut in the Ark-La-Miss.

Hunter went on to become a co-anchor for FOX 14 Your Morning News and NBC 10 News Today. After nearly four years with the KTVE/KARD Family, Hunter is heading to KFOR in Oklahoma City, Okla.

We wish Hunter the best in her future endeavors and we will miss her in the Ark-La-Miss.