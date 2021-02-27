House passes COVID relief package which includes $1,400 stimulus payments

WASHINGTON– President Biden’s 1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, has been passed by the House.

The House voted 219 to 212 to approve the trillion dollar bill, which will include the 1,400 dollar stimulus direct payments, a $400-dollar-a-week federal unemployment bonus, along with billions of dollars towards COVID-19 to supplement the distribution of vaccinations.

The Bill will now go to the senate where it is in good standing to be passed. Democratic leaders; desire is that the bill will become law by March 14th, which is when unemployment benefits run out.

The 1,400 stimulus payment, will be made to singles who earn up to $75,000 a year, and married couples who earn up to 150,000 a year.

Singles and couples who make more than the benchmark for their respective categories will still be eligible for decreased versions of the stimulus payments. The payments will zero out with singles who make $100,000 or more and married couples who make $200,000 or more.

In a statement, President Biden says he’s thankful to the House for the passage of the COVID relief bill but realizes that it will not magically wipe away all of the loss and devastation experienced by Americans throughout the last year.

“Everything is not fixed. We have along way to go. And that day when everything comes back to normal depends on us,” Biden said while speaking at an event that marked the 50 millionth vaccine shot.