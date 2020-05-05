House of Raeford sells chicken in bulk for discounted price amid health crisis

WINNFIELD, LA. (05/04/2020)– Long lines formed this morning from Winnfield Senior High School to the middle school while folks waited their turn to purchase chicken.

“I’m picking up some more breasts and chicken legs,” Jennifer Carpenter said.

The House of Raeford is selling their chicken to locals in bulk at a discounted price due to the pandemic.

“They didn’t want to lay anybody off and they didn’t want to cut production, so this is their solution and it has been a phenomenal success,” Mayor George Moss said.

Carpenter says this isn’t her first time catching the House of Raeford’s deals.

“Someone picked some up for me at another sale in another town, so we’re back getting some more and some for my mom,” Carpenter said.

Mayor Moss says allowing the company to set up this way is also helping families avoid exposing themselves to the virus in grocery stores.

“They stay in the car, you know the people from House of Raeford come to you, so it’s been well received,” Mayor Moss said.

While keeping money in the local economy.

“We are supporting local people that need our help right now and the chickens are huge and they’re really good,” Carpenter said. “We have already grilled them several times and we can just have them up in our freezer and have them to eat for a while.”

“It’s good for everybody,” Mayor Moss said. “It helps the citizens, it helps the House of Raeford, it helps the production plant in Arcadia. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

The House of Raeford’s last chicken sale before the state’s reopening will be Tuesday, May 5th, at Winnfield Senior High School from 10am to 2pm. Before you get in line, remember that sales are cash only.