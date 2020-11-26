HOLIDAY SEASON: Community Soup Kitchen hands out thanksgiving meals and food boxes to those in need

MONROE, LA (KVE/KARD)– For more than 30 years, the community soup kitchen has been serving Thanksgiving meals to families in need. However, this year, it looked a little different due to covid-19.

“God thank you for letting us be alive on Thanksgiving. In Jesus’ name, Amen,” said Andrew curry, kid who received a Thanksgiving meal.

This year, the little one’s prayers were answered. A full Thanksgiving meal and more. For many, waiting in line for a to-go Thanksgiving meal is the only way they get to have a feast this holiday season.

“Thank you all for feeding us and all that to make sure all the people have food, the homeless people have food in their stomach,” said Curry.

The Community Soup Kitchen was the first soup kitchen in Monroe and to this day they feed over 700 people in a month. For Thanksgiving, they gave out a hot meal and food boxes to last families through the rest of the month. Officials say it’s the season of giving and feeding the less fortunate should be a priority on everyone’s heart.

“God put us all here to help one another. If you can’t give a person a meal, one of the cheapest things you can do in life, you just here wasting time,” said Larry Willis, VP of Community Soup Kitchen.

While you sit around your table eating turkey, Larry Wills says “let us remember the true meaning of this day…being thankful for the little things in life.”

“My favorite thing about Thanksgiving is when they cut the pie. The sweet potato pie,” said Curry.



If you weren’t able to help the Community Soup Kitchen this year, you can still make a difference in our community. You can drop any items off on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays right here at their building. (219 Plum St. Monroe, La)