High schools cancel prom due to Coronavirus pandemic

RUSTON, LA. (03/24/2020)– Many memories are made during high school, but prom is one that people cherish the most. The preparations, prom-posals, traditional photos. These are all part of the high school experience, but because of the coronavirus. Students won’t get to make any of those memories this year. Amelia Brister is a junior at Ruston High School. She says she had already picked out the perfect dress, but she won’t be able to wear it after all.

“Dress shopping is like, it takes a lot of time and a lot of effort, specially for girls and stuff,” Brister said. “You know not being able to wear a dress that I spent all of this time looking for is disappointing.”

Although Amelia and Ellie Inman have their senior prom to look forward to next year. They say they won’t get to experience it with their friends who are graduating this spring.

“Because we were going in a group and most of the people are seniors, so I feel bad and I’m sad that I won’t be able to experience prom with them again,” Inman said.

This is Logan Brazzel’s senior year. Even though he went to his junior prom, he never thought it would be his only prom.

“I wish I could say goodbye to the friends that I have the right way,” Brazzel said. “The end of the year was kind of unexpecting. Just happening that Friday that I heard about it and school just ended, okay no more school for a month. I don’t even know if we can see April 13th, if we go back to school. I just don’t know how this is going to turn out.”

Although prom has already been cancelled. Logan says he and his friends are hoping they will have an opportunity to see all of their classmates one more time before leaving for college.