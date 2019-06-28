Here is a list of fireworks displays & Independence Day celebrations across the Arklamiss for 2019

Here is a list of Independence Day celebrations across the Arklamiss:

June 29, 2019

Grant Parish: Block party in Georgetown Park beginning at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 3, 2019

Monroe: Red, White, and McCann Blue Independence Day Celebration at 2319 Louisville Ave. in Monroe from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.It will include free food, games, prizes, and live entertainment.

El Dorado, AR: Pre-Fourth of July at the MAD Amphitheater from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Stock up on all your local needs for celebrating Independence Day with your loved ones and friends.

July 4, 2019

Grant Parish: They will kick off Independence Day at 8:30 p.m. at LaCroix Park located on Highway 8 West. Refreshment and popcorn will be served to all visitors who arrive.

Monroe: 100th Anniversary of the American Legion, at Post 13 Headquaters at 401 Forsythe Avenue from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

West Monroe: Blue Star Memorial Gardens Flag Raising & Dedication in front of First West Thrift at 1 Mill Street from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Camden, AR: Star Spangled Spectacular featuring live music from LB Crew, a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” at the Camden Airport. Gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at dark.

July 6, 2019

Monroe/West Monroe: The 2 Dudes Brew & Que Red, White, and Blue Block Party is July 6th from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fireworks will beginning at 9 p.m. at the River Market.

Farmerville: D’arbonne Festival 2019 at Rhett’s Tails & Shells at Hwy 33 Ramp Road, starts at 1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

IF YOU’RE PARISH, COUNTY, CITY, OR TOWN HAS A CELEBRATION NOT LISTED HERE, please email details to us at news@nbc10news.net