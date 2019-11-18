HELP END HUNGER IN THE ARKLAMISS: See the schools collecting food for our Christmas Cheer Food Drive

WEST MONROE, La. (11/18/2019) — Through December 13th, you can help us feed those who are hungry in the Arklamiss. Our Christmas Cheer Food Drive is up and running.
Coca-Cola will pickup all the food collected and deliver it to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.
Please help by dropping off non-perishable food items at any of the participating schools seen below:
- Carver Elementary
- Central Elementary
- Clara Hall Elementary
- Delhi Charter School
- Delhi Elementary
- Downsville Community Charter
- Drew Elementary
- East Ouachita Middle
- Good Hope Middle
- Grace Episcopal Middle
- Highland Elementary
- Jack Hayes Elementary
- Jefferson Upper Elementary
- Jonesboro-Hodge HS
- Lee Junior High
- Minnie Ruffin Elementary
- Neville High School
- New Vision Academy
- Ouachita Christian School (PK-12)
- Our Lady of Fatima
- Pinecrest Elementary
- Riser Elementary
- River Oaks (PK-12)
- Robinson Elementary
- Roy Neal Shelling
- Sallie Humble Beta Club
- Shady Grove
- St. Frederick’s HS (7-12)
- Swayze Elementary
- Tallulah Academy
- Tallulah Elementary
- West Monroe High School
- Woodlawn Elementary
- Woodlawn Junior High School
- Wossman High School