HELP END HUNGER IN THE ARKLAMISS: See the schools collecting food for our Christmas Cheer Food Drive

WEST MONROE, La. (11/18/2019) — Through December 13th, you can help us feed those who are hungry in the Arklamiss. Our Christmas Cheer Food Drive is up and running.

Coca-Cola will pickup all the food collected and deliver it to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

Please help by dropping off non-perishable food items at any of the participating schools seen below:

  • Carver Elementary
  • Central Elementary
  • Clara Hall Elementary
  • Delhi Charter School
  • Delhi Elementary
  • Downsville Community Charter
  • Drew Elementary
  • East Ouachita Middle
  • Good Hope Middle
  • Grace Episcopal Middle
  • Highland Elementary
  • Jack Hayes Elementary
  • Jefferson Upper Elementary
  • Jonesboro-Hodge HS
  • Lee Junior High
  • Minnie Ruffin Elementary
  • Neville High School
  • New Vision Academy
  • Ouachita Christian School (PK-12)
  • Our Lady of Fatima
  • Pinecrest Elementary
  • Riser Elementary
  • River Oaks (PK-12)
  • Robinson Elementary
  • Roy Neal Shelling
  • Sallie Humble Beta Club
  • Shady Grove
  • St. Frederick’s HS (7-12)
  • Swayze Elementary
  • Tallulah Academy
  • Tallulah Elementary
  • West Monroe High School
  • Woodlawn Elementary
  • Woodlawn Junior High School
  • Wossman High School

