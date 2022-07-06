Sponsored Content: HEALTH MINUTE

Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
99°
West Monroe
99°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted
Ouachita Parish
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Mississippi News
Video
Coronavirus
National News
Russia and Ukraine conflict
Politics
AR Politics
Business
Entertainment
Did you see
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
UPDATE: Authorities release more information about …
Video
LA Wallet adds feature for child COVID vaccine status
Family sues over Arkansas man’s fatal shooting by …
Louisiana can enforce near-total abortion ban after …
Weather
Current Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Friday, July 8th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Friday, July 8th
Top Stories
Evening Forecast – Thursday, July 7th
Video
Morning Forecast – Thursday, July 7th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, July 7th
Life Jacket Lending Station comes to Union Parish
Video
Sports
League Lights
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bulldog Blitz
Talon Talk
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
China 2022
Top Stories
KTVE/KARD’s Jesse Davis talks to two high schoolers …
Top Stories
Red Sox pitcher discusses caught-on-camera outburst
Ouachita Parish Police Jury commits $1.1 million …
Video
Raiders name NFL’s first female Black team president
Video
LSUHS brain specialist talks CTE, youth sports safety
Community
Louisiana Living
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway 2022
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2022
Salute to the Veterans
Remarkable Women
In the Garden
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
EAT LOCAL!
Boil Advisories
Destination Louisiane
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Veterans Voices
HONORING THE GRADUATES 2022
Sponsored Content: GET GORDON LEGAL
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
Top Stories
UPDATE: Authorities release more information about …
Video
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Weekend Events
Video
Plans for the weekend? Take a look at all the events …
Mangham business owner sets up ‘Blessing Box’ in …
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health Minute
Dr Oz Wellness Network
Ask The Experts
Sponsored Content: Air Service
Sponsored Content: Ameriprise Financial
Sponsored Content: FastServ Medical
Sponsored Content: Floor Works
Sponsored Content: Fresh Start Rehab
Sponsored Content: Hogan Insurance
Sponsored Content: Kens Coffee
Sponsored Content: Magickal Mystic
Contest
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Sign up for our Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
School Mask
Mask or no Mask
Search
Please enter a search term.
Sponsored Content: HEALTH MINUTE
Ruling clears Louisiana to enforce near-total abortion …
Top Sponsored Content: HEALTH MINUTE Headlines
Tear gas: Senators decry lack of federal safety assessment
Dispatcher who didn’t send ambulance charged in 2020 …
WHO: Ghana reports 2 suspected cases of Marburg virus
Beijing appears to retract vaccine mandate after …
Lone Mississippi abortion clinic seeks legal path …
First detected monkeypox case confirmed in Louisiana
More Sponsored Content: HEALTH MINUTE
NBC 10 News Today: Monkeypox in Arkansas
Turkish health care workers protest mounting violence
Medicines agency says EU is seeing ‘new wave’ of …
EU Parliament condemns US abortion ruling, seeks …
Monkeypox cases rise 77% in UN agency’s latest weekly …
Beijing mandates COVID vaccines to enter some public …
States move to protect abortion from prosecutions …
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Authorities release more information about …
Sheriff’s office: Man killed by homeowner in Louisiana …
Man shoots cousin over a shower in Parkway Village
Ark. 10-year-old accidentally shot
Parents say Hoover daycare used hot sauce on infants
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Authorities release more information about …
Louisiana can enforce near-total abortion ban after …
Uvalde mayor: Police didn’t get early chance to end …
Crowley man arrested for allegedly sending sexual …
La. abortion ban in effect, NOPD says it won’t enforce
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Authorities release more information about …
Sheriff’s office: Man killed by homeowner in Louisiana …
Man shoots cousin over a shower in Parkway Village
Ark. 10-year-old accidentally shot
Parents say Hoover daycare used hot sauce on infants