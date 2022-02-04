MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Jackie Rosenberg is President of Sol’s Pipe and Steel in Monroe. His father Sol Rosenberg was a Polish born American businessman and philanthropist. He was a Jewish survivor of the German Nazi concentration camps who became an industrialist in Monroe where they established Sol’s Pipe and Steel Company.

After the German invasion of Poland of 1939 Rosenberg lived in the Warsaw Ghetto set up by the Nazi occupiers of Poland. The German Nazi regime sent his parents and two sisters to their deaths in 1942, but Rosenberg was one of the very few to escape from the death camp at Treblinka; he returned to Warsaw, where he participated in the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. Rosenberg was then sent to the Dachau concentration camp, where he was liberated by the Allied Powers after the final overthrow of the Nazi regime.

In Poland, Rosenberg met his wife, the former Tola Baron (June 22, 1924-January 12, 2006). The couple emigrated to New Orleans, Louisiana in 1949 and then settled in Monroe were he first worked at a furniture store, which he then managed to to go into the scrap business, and then finally the used pipe business.

Rosenberg was involved in community affairs and charitable works, being a charter founder of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., and the Holocaust Museum in Houston. He was a member of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce and supported the Booster Club at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. In 2006, he was awarded the Kitty DeGree Lifetime Business Achievement Award. He played golf at the Bayou Desiard Country Club in Monroe, where he made a hole in one at the age of eighty-one.

“My father was kind of like a Will Rogers in reverse; he never met a man who didn’t like him,” said his son, Jackie Rosenberg. Throughout the years leading up to his death Sol remained active in the family’s business, Sol’s Pipe and Steel Company which was an international company, until cancer struck. Rosenberg died at his Monroe residence, just one day before his eighty-third birthday.

“After many hardships, my dream of coming to America came true. Here I have enjoyed the precious gift of being a free man. I have enjoyed the beautiful dream of having the opportunity to build a happy future for my family and for myself. God bless America.” -Sol Rosenberg.