Harlem Drainage Project set to alleviate flooding in Tallulah

TALLULAH, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Tallulah is working to make life a little easier for some residents.

“This is the Harlem Street Drainage Project, the fairground area has suffered for many years of flooding problems and I think this will alleviate it,” Mayor Charles Finlayson said.

The project consists of 250 culverts. Mayor Finlayson said they will be installed through three phases.

“Number one is to go under highway 80,” Mayor Finlayson said. “Number two is to go from highway 80 to the entrance to the Tallulah Estates subdivision, and the third will be from the Tallulah estates to the Gale Street area.”

Right now construction crews are digging ditches to make room for the culverts. Mayor Finlayson said once they are in place, they will build a road over them. The culverts will create a path for the runoff water.

“The water is going to go from the fairground to the bayou,” Mayor Finlayson said.

The drainage project is being done to prevent the fairgrounds housing and surrounding businesses from flooding in the future. Mayor Finlayson said it’s been a long time coming.

“It’s a lot of work to do this. It may be an inconvenience for the people for a little while, but in the end it will benefit the town,” Mayor Finlayson said.

The total cost for the project is a little over $2M. Mayor Finlayson said it will be worth every penny once it’s complete. City officials said everything should be set by October 2022.