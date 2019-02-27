HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Woofstock!
MONROE, La. - (2/27/2019) KTVE/KARD presents Woofstock! It’s all about peace, love, and paws!
Bring Fido out for activities for pooches and the people who love them.
As usual, we’ll have Food Truck Row and plenty of artisans and vendors, both pet themed and not. It is free to attend!
Pet vendors like gourmet dog treats and dog clothes and accessories will be on site.
10:00am: Pet parade
10:15am: Pet pageant hosted by SOS Pets
10:30am: Human costume contest hosted by SOS Pets
11am-12pm: Michael Jackson, BB King, and Stevie Wonder tribute by Josh Love
1pm-4pm: Eric Clapton and Bob Seger tribute by Slik Nickel
Get your exclusive Woofstock t-shirt at the event.
