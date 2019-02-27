Community

HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Woofstock!

By:

Posted: Feb 27, 2019 04:07 PM CST

Updated: Feb 27, 2019 04:07 PM CST

MONROE, La. - (2/27/2019) KTVE/KARD presents Woofstock! It’s all about peace, love, and paws!

Bring Fido out for activities for pooches and the people who love them.

As usual, we’ll have Food Truck Row and plenty of artisans and vendors, both pet themed and not. It is free to attend!

Pet vendors like gourmet dog treats and dog clothes and accessories will be on site.

10:00am: Pet parade
10:15am: Pet pageant hosted by SOS Pets
10:30am:  Human costume contest hosted by SOS Pets
11am-12pm: Michael Jackson, BB King, and Stevie Wonder tribute by Josh Love
1pm-4pm: Eric Clapton and Bob Seger tribute by Slik Nickel

Join the event on Facebook!

Get your exclusive Woofstock t-shirt at the event.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News