WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Keep West Monroe Beautiful will host a community cleanup on Saturday, April 15 at 10 AM for the neighborhoods surrounding West Monroe High School.

Supplies will be provided, Volunteers should check at the older basketball gym on the West Monroe High School campus, near the Rebel Choir room.

Potential volunteers are encouraged and able to sign up online at www.ouachitagreen.org/volunteer

Contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office for more information at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov